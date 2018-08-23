New York Mets
Mesoraco exits game with neck stiffness
NEW YORK -- Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco left Thursday afternoon's game against the Giants in the fifth inning due to stiffness in his neck. He was replaced in the lineup by Kevin Plawecki. Mesoraco was 0-for-1 on the day, with a flyout to center field in.
