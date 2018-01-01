New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets can't solve Bumgarner, settle for split with Giants

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Madison Bumgarner continued his domination of the Mets and outdueled Jacob deGrom as the Giants earned a split of the four-game series with a 3-1 win on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

Tweets