Madison Bumgarner continued his domination of the Mets and outdueled Jacob deGrom as the Giants earned a split of the four-game series with a 3-1 win on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.
RT @Sra_Mulholland: Just missed catching @FlavaFraz21 home run!!! Awesome day for a game!!!Player
Why did deGrom pop? “It had nothing to do with the Cy Young. It had to be with being out there and competing. You m… https://t.co/8N1hhS4TpwBeat Writer / Columnist
What did deGrom tell @WayneRandazzo: "“I told him he can’t miss it. I thought it was a strike and he can’t miss it.”Beat Writer / Columnist
deGrom: “I was frustrated. Still got to make a pitch there and I wasn’t able to do that. That made it 1-2 and I had… https://t.co/jvBb9gPLWtBeat Writer / Columnist
Good to be prominent at least I guessBlogger / Podcaster
Mickey: “Any time you give up a run after what you thought was a missed call and you get emotional. I’m just glad t… https://t.co/oqAmu13wbdBeat Writer / Columnist
