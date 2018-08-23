New York Mets

The Mets Police
The Mets want you to know about Taiwan Heritage Day!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Noted Taiwanese baseball players John Franco, Mookie Wilson and Tim Teufel are part of the fesitivites!   METS AND TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU ANNOUNCE DETAILS FOR THE 14TH ANNUAL TAIWAN HERITAGE DAY   Mets to Host Taiwan Heritage Day on Sunday, August 26 at...

