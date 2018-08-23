New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets want you to know about Taiwan Heritage Day!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Noted Taiwanese baseball players John Franco, Mookie Wilson and Tim Teufel are part of the fesitivites! METS AND TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU ANNOUNCE DETAILS FOR THE 14TH ANNUAL TAIWAN HERITAGE DAY Mets to Host Taiwan Heritage Day on Sunday, August 26 at...
Tweets
-
RT @Sra_Mulholland: Just missed catching @FlavaFraz21 home run!!! Awesome day for a game!!!Player
-
Why did deGrom pop? “It had nothing to do with the Cy Young. It had to be with being out there and competing. You m… https://t.co/8N1hhS4TpwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
What did deGrom tell @WayneRandazzo: "“I told him he can’t miss it. I thought it was a strike and he can’t miss it.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
deGrom: “I was frustrated. Still got to make a pitch there and I wasn’t able to do that. That made it 1-2 and I had… https://t.co/jvBb9gPLWtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good to be prominent at least I guessBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey: “Any time you give up a run after what you thought was a missed call and you get emotional. I’m just glad t… https://t.co/oqAmu13wbdBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets