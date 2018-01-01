New York Mets
Bumgarner outpitches and outhits deGrom, Giants top Mets 3-1
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 6m
Madison Bumgarner hit an RBI double for the only earned run off Mets ace Jacob deGrom and topped him on the mound, too, pitching the San Francisco Giants past New York 3-1 Thursday. In his first appearance in New York since tossing a four-hit shutout in..
