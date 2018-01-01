New York Mets
Bumgarner thinks Mets' deGrom should win Cy Young award
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner has spent most of his career tormenting the Mets, but he's on their side when it comes to Jacob deGrom and the Cy Young award race.
