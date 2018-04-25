New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike Francesa's app will cost $8.99 a month
by: North Jersey Record — North Jersey 2m
On Thursday, Mike Francesa finally shared details about his "Mike's On" app, which will launch at 1 p.m. Friday.
Tweets
-
What happens when @keithhernandez and @RonDarlingJr press "the button?" Find out in the latest episode of The Amazi… https://t.co/1Q8Av66TxmOfficial Team Account
-
RT @CGProgram: Next up, we switch gears from Urban Meyer to baseball. From Yahoo Sports, @mikeoz is next. Should Jacob DeGrom be t… https://t.co/jP9eiOvAkUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Catch Prospects Tonight at 6:30PM https://t.co/cJP4RlotLtBlogger / Podcaster
-
First Data's Veteran of the Game: CPL Mark Otto https://t.co/m9JCxYqPOKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Franklyn Kilome and company take the field in Hartford at 7:05pm! @FullingtonBus Lineup ? #LetsRumbleMinors
-
David Fizdale is feeling good about this team and Kristaps Porzingis' future ... very good https://t.co/Lw0bRYVr3bBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets