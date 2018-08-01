New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom

DeGrom Wrestles Through Control Issues, Hard Luck in Loss

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 2m

It was a day of firsts for Jacob deGrom, although perhaps not his best in the Mets' 3-1 loss to Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants. DeGrom walked four batters for the first time sinc

Tweets