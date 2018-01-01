New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
4ca71c835d257dcbb6194316153581ab

Bumgarner shows he's still the ace Giants need, two years after wild card win

by: NBC Sports BayArea Yahoo Sports 3m

The last time Madison Bumgarner was at Citi Field, he led the Giants to a wild card win over the Mets. In his return, he showed how dominant he still can be.

Tweets