Mets Minors Recap: Kelenic Sizzling At Right Time for Kingsport

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

Salt Lake (67-62) 8, Las Vegas (63-66) 6 Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 2-for-5, 2 2B, .242/.345/.548Luis Guillorme SS: 3-for-4, RBI, .300/.372/.401Catcher Colton Plaia and third baseman Ch

