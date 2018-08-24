New York Mets

Bold Prediction: The Mets will never touch 2016’s 2,789,602 attendance number again

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

I am quite serious that baseball is in trouble.  Read this SI piece about how the next generation does not care about this sport and how Ninja is a bigger star than anyone in the game.   Long games, bad start times, no stars, the crappy stadium...

