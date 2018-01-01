New York Mets
Bruce returning to Mets, who could have tricky situation on hands through 2020
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 7m
Jay Bruce will have roughly 35 games between now and the end of this season to keep himself healthy and prove his value to the Mets and the rest of MLB.
