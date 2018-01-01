New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_8110706_154511658_lowres

Mejia Makes Second DSL Start, Throws Three Scoreless

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

New York Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia made his second appearance today in the Dominic Summer League as he hopes to work his way back to the major leagues.The 28-year-old Mejia threw three scorele

Tweets