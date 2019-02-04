New York Mets

Gotham Baseball
36250907173_39e61e3d28_b

Judge Is The Yankees Cespedes

by: Mets Daddy Gotham Baseball 5m

Lost in the era of advanced stats and metrics is just how much a particular player has the ability to drive a team to success.  Back in the 1970s, Reggie Jackson fashioned himself that type of play…

Tweets