New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jarred-kelenic-e1535127864985

MMO Prospect Spotlight: There’s No Intimidating Jarred Kelenic

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

Seeing the start of Jarred Kelenic's professional career, you have hopes he could one day be the Mets version of Ronald Acuna. At least for tonight, Kelenic would get the Acuna treatment.In th

Tweets