New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Prospect Spotlight: There’s No Intimidating Jarred Kelenic
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 2m
Seeing the start of Jarred Kelenic's professional career, you have hopes he could one day be the Mets version of Ronald Acuna. At least for tonight, Kelenic would get the Acuna treatment.In th
Tweets
-
This was my first Players' Weekend nickname take and I'm still mad no one has followed my instructions. https://t.co/caCdqwQF9sTV / Radio Personality
-
Excited to see these guys get Player’s Weekend started off right! #playersweekend #lgmProspect
-
The Mets want you to know about Taiwan Heritage Day featuring John Franco! What, you think I am making up that las… https://t.co/Uoiihm8BeXBlogger / Podcaster
-
So, to recap: the Mets batted Conforto, their best hitter since the ASB, in the #8 spot last night, and benched him… https://t.co/wl8rXd84pkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ehornick: @mikemayerMMO Well they did bring up the “kid” to play right. Bruce is 61 days younger than Jackson.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @matthewpouliot: Wilmer Flores 2018: 117 OPS+ Wilmer Flores last three years: 112 OPS+ Wilmer Flores last five years: 104 OPS+ Jay B… https://t.co/Bf31QkMwCPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets