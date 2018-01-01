New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Callaway says Bruce could be Mets' full-time first baseman in 2019
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Jay Bruce will have roughly 35 games between now and the end of this season to keep himself healthy and prove his value to the Mets and the rest of MLB.
Tweets
-
This was my first Players' Weekend nickname take and I'm still mad no one has followed my instructions. https://t.co/caCdqwQF9sTV / Radio Personality
-
Excited to see these guys get Player’s Weekend started off right! #playersweekend #lgmProspect
-
The Mets want you to know about Taiwan Heritage Day featuring John Franco! What, you think I am making up that las… https://t.co/Uoiihm8BeXBlogger / Podcaster
-
So, to recap: the Mets batted Conforto, their best hitter since the ASB, in the #8 spot last night, and benched him… https://t.co/wl8rXd84pkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ehornick: @mikemayerMMO Well they did bring up the “kid” to play right. Bruce is 61 days younger than Jackson.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @matthewpouliot: Wilmer Flores 2018: 117 OPS+ Wilmer Flores last three years: 112 OPS+ Wilmer Flores last five years: 104 OPS+ Jay B… https://t.co/Bf31QkMwCPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets