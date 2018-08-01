New York Mets

Mets Minors
Willian-lugo-e1535143729253

Mets Sign IFA Shortstop Willian Lugo

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 5m

According to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, the New York Mets have given Dominican shortstop Willian Lugo a $475,000 international signing bonus.The 16-year-old trained at the Javier Rodriguez Alli

Tweets