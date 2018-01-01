New York Mets
Mets activate Bruce, experiment with him at 1B
by: Jerry Crasnick — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
Jay Bruce, normally an outfielder, will often play at first base down the stretch as the Mets try to determine the best fit for the veteran for next season.
