Mickey Callaway: Get used to Jay Bruce manning 1B | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 24, 2018 7:42 PM — Newsday 9m
The manager wants to see the veteran rightfielder in the infield and Michael Conforto and Brando Nimmo handling the outfield corners.
