New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11124456_154511658_lowres

Game Recap: Bruce, Vargas Fuel Mets’ 3-0 Win Over Nationals

by: Josh Chapdelaine Mets Merized Online 2m

When the New York Mets signed free agents Jay Bruce and Jason Vargas in the offseason, they envisioned many nights like tonight.The Mets shutout the Washington Nationals, 3-0, at Citi Field behind

Tweets