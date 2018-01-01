New York Mets
Mets' Bruce, out to 'right ship,' homers in return
ESPN.com
Jay Bruce homered in his first game back from the DL on Friday night for the Mets, who said they intend to try him out at first base as they attempt to determine the best fit for him next year.
