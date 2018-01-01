New York Mets
Jay Bruce reinstated from DL, will audition at 1B for Mets
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 26s
Jay Bruce is back in the lineup for the New York Mets and ready to try something different. The veteran outfielder was reinstated from the disabled list Friday after missing more than two months with an aching right hip, and the Mets plan to audition him.
