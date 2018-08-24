New York Mets

Mets 3, Nationals 0: Jay Bruce’s Bat and Jason Vargas’s Arm Fuel the Mets

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bruce, in his return from the disabled list, hit a two-run homer and Vargas went six innings to deal the Nationals their second straight shutout loss.

