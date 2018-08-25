New York Mets

Call To The Pen
1005756038

New York Mets: Is Jay Bruce the first baseman moving forward?

by: Jason Evans Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m

The New York Mets first baseman in 2019 may have just come off the DL today in Jay Bruce The 2018 season got off to a great start for the New York Mets and...

Tweets