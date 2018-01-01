New York Mets

MMN Recap: James, Adolph Lead Brooklyn To Dominant Victory

by: Daniel Muras

Sacramento (51-79) 4, Las Vegas (63-67) 0  Box ScoreMatt den Dekker CF: 2-4, 2 K, .287/.330/.519Peter Alonso 1B: 1-3, K, .243/.345/.545Luis Guillorme SS: 1-3, .300/.371/.400Alon

