Wright Plays Nine Innings For St. Lucie, Goes 1-For-4

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

Mets' third baseman David Wright made an important step in his rehab assignment Friday night.The 35-year-old played all nine innings at third base for Single-A St. Lucie, and went 1-for-4 at t

