New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-24-at-8.02.10-pm

More Netting Now! Bat flies into unsafe Citi Field stands

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hey Mets, you can’t argue this both ways. Now I think all the netting is ridiculous, but you and MLB don’t. So now that THIS happened… This guy’s no @lguillorme13. ? pic.twitter.com/dCfE9iHt0p — New York Mets (@Mets) August 24, 2018 …we know that the...

Tweets