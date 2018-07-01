New York Mets

Mets Merized
Drew-smith-560x373

Drew Smith Has Been Awfully Impressive

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

Since making his MLB debut on June 23, New York Mets right-handed reliever Drew Smith has shown a ton of potential. He's also gained the intrigue of his manager, Mickey Callaway.Smith was acq

Tweets