New York Mets

The Mets Police
Embeddable_65eb7884-61fe-4a72-b253-af77eb946cab

Let’s talk Mets E again

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I am pretty sure Uni Watch talked about this last year but the E on the Players Choice jersey looks so weird…. Look at the loop of the E on the above, and the way the M connects. Now let’s look at a normal jersey…. Normally the M rolls into the bottom of.

Tweets