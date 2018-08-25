New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Callaway: Alonso in mix for September callup

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10m

NEW YORK -- Rosters can expand next Saturday, and the Mets are going to have to decide whether their power-hitting first baseman at Triple-A Las Vegas will be part of the expansion plan. Peter Alonso's name is under consideration by the Mets' decision...

Tweets