New York Mets

North Jersey
9c402fe5-a2aa-472f-9830-cce81de802a1-nationals_mets_baseball_6

Zack Wheeler pitches seven scoreless in leading the NY Mets to 3-0 win over the Nationals

by: Greg Tartaglia, North Jersey Record North Jersey 6m

zack Wheeler goes seven scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 in his last eight starts as the New York Mets subdued Washington, 3-0, at Citi Field.

Tweets