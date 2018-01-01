New York Mets

Mets shut out Nationals, 3-0, as Wheeler shines again

SNY: Metsblog

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler pitched seven shutout innings and Amed Rosario and Todd Frazier each hit solo home runs as the Mets blanked the Nationals on Saturday, 3-0.

