New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets see signs of Amed Rosario becoming a force | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated August 25, 2018 8:38 PM Newsday 4m

Leadoff hitter makes up for an ill-timed steal attempt in the third inning with a home run in the sixth.

Tweets