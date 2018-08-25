New York Mets
Mets haven’t closed the book on Peter Alonso call-up
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 5m
The Mets have yet to make a decision on whether or not to call up Peter Alonso in September. Manager Mickey Callaway said the slugging first baseman is one of several players the team is considering
