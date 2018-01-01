New York Mets
Mets 3B David Wright finishes 2-for-4 in rehab game Saturday night
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 42s
Mets 3B David Wright went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, and an RBI in a rehab game with St. Lucie on Saturday night.
