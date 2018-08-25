New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls Mets’ Amed Rosario’s and Soft Todd Frazier HRs!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
Haven’t payed Sterling or Scully with Gare in a few hours… Amed Rosario HOME RUN puts the Mets up 1-0!! Stream Live: https://t.co/fzMsDxvkr8 pic.twitter.com/KBb1aVjhzd — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) August 25, 2018 Normally I’d be on Gare for talking...
Tweets
-
Jemele Hill is out at ESPN https://t.co/uZgSyJGT5IBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @john_jastremski: Will be rocking on @SNYtv talking some Yanks & Mets with @mrlarryridley & @AnthonyMcCarron coming up at 11 PM!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
A big game that consisted of several lead changes ended with NH taking the victory. We close out the series in New… https://t.co/0mgwNVmNZSMinors
-
Nice Turnout for the Almost Awesome Comedy Show at @katchastoria. My brother @dhapshow and I thank you for coming o… https://t.co/DuON0fHkAPBlogger / Podcaster
-
Didn’t totally bomb tonight with the Almost Awesome Comedy Show. I’ll call that a win. @DHAPshowBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets