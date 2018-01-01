New York Mets

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo goes 1-for-3 in rehab game Saturday night

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo (bruised left index finger) went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored in a rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday.

