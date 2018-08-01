New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-5-560x361

Morning Briefing: Time for a Sweep

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning, folks! Today, the Mets will go for a sweep of the Washington Nationals. The Mets have Steven Matz going for them.The Mets won 3-0 yesterday thanks to some great pitching from Zac

Tweets