New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Bruce, empty t-shirts and put a coroners bag on #MetsFansUnited
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
So yesterday was the big #MetsFansUnited event. The plan was for MFU to show up and wear bags over their heads to force Jeff Wilpon to “step down.” Found one lonely #metsfansunited bag head @metspolice pic.twitter.com/OpoYLAkYU7 — keith blacknick (@Mediag
Tweets
-
Kid? Pizza Man? Doc? What are your suggestions for #PlayersWeekend nicknames from the past?Official Team Account
-
RT @OGTedBerg: I wish I were terrible so I could be famous.TV / Radio Personality
-
The Staten Island Little League team is at Citi Field today taking batting practice. Mickey Callaway is throwing BP… https://t.co/UIpacvSJLGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @seanfarrell92: I'm filling in for @MattEhalt at Citi Field today. -Mets go for the sweep against Washington. -Steven Matz goes f… https://t.co/yfj5xbevzYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt Harvey is totally psyched to still be on the Reds and I have video! https://t.co/LIen9LHLbNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why this #STLCards executive would make sense as the next #Mets GM (Sorry, triumvirate ?) https://t.co/MQNoByzJzVNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets