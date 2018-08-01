New York Mets

Nimmo, Wright Record Hits in Rehab Game For St. Lucie

by: Josh Finkelstein

Last night, David Wright continued his rehab assignment with the St. Lucie while Brandon Nimmo started one up.Wright, 35, had the best game of his rehab so far, going 2-for-4 with a double, RB

