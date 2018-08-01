New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-1-560x374

DeGrom Focused on Performing, Not Award or New Contract

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 38s

As we all know, Jacob deGrom has been arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball this season, but his 8-8 record stand in the way of his chances of winning the Cy Young Award this season.DeG

Tweets