New York Mets

North Jersey
5d320e9f-2de5-4079-9461-ae4a176d2b62-dlink-8vaae9k5d

Mets warm up with Staten Island Little League team

by: Sean Farrell, North Jersey Record North Jersey 11s

The Mets welcomed the Staten Island Little League team to Citi Field for a Sunday morning workout before the series finale against Washington.

Tweets