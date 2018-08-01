New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-1-560x374

Nimmo Records Hit in Second Rehab Appearance For St. Lucie

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 2m

Brandon Nimmo made his second rehab appearance for the St. Lucie Mets today and went 1-for-3 with a walk.The Cheyenne, Wyoming native also made a diving catch in right field, where he played e

Tweets