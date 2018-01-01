New York Mets
Mets' Jeff McNeil leaves Sunday's game with right quad tightness
Mets 2B Jeff McNeil left Sunday's game against the Nationals with right quad tightness.
McNeil Says Right Quad Injury Won't Keep Him Out Too Long
Steven Matz, at least, was a bright spot for the Mets today. His thoughts on his performance:
Two hundred miles from Yankee Stadium, Sonny Gray got a standing ovation. "I'm one of the best starting pitchers in…
Jeff McNeil says the quad tightness that forced him from today's game is "nothing too major." He does not expect to miss much time. #Mets
