New York Mets

Mets Merized
Adam-eaton

Game Recap: Mets’ Bullpen Implodes in 15-0 Loss to Nationals

by: Michael Trezza Mets Merized Online 49s

The New York Mets (58-72) fell to the Washington Nationals (65-66) to the score of 15-0 on Sunday afternoon. The game was closer than the final score dictated as both teams were scoreless through

Tweets