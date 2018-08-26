New York Mets

Nationals hammer Mets' bullpen in 15-0 rout | Newsday

by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday Updated August 26, 2018 4:53 PM Newsday 1m

Steven Matz (7 IP, 1 R, 7 Ks) is sharp, but Nationals score 14 runs over final two innings to avoid sweep.

