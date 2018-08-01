New York Mets
McNeil Says Right Quad Injury Won’t Keep Him Out Too Long
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 7m
Jeff McNeil spoke to reporters after the game regarding his injury and said it is "nothing too major" and that he does not expect to miss much time at all.- Josh Finkelstein -Original Post
