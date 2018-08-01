New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-2-560x373

McNeil Says Right Quad Injury Won’t Keep Him Out Too Long

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 7m

Jeff McNeil spoke to reporters after the game regarding his injury and said it is "nothing too major" and that he does not expect to miss much time at all.- Josh Finkelstein -Original Post

