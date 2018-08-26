New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz impresses again, but Mets blanked in finale

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

NEW YORK -- The Mets couldn't continue playing spoiler on Sunday against a Nationals team that may not need the nudge. They couldn't keep Washington's scoreless-innings streak going and they couldn't extend their own positive pitching streak to any great.

Tweets