New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
8bc8ea77aaf04e7db6e7373af16ce479

Nats end 32-inning scoring drought, then romp past Mets 15-0

by: Associated Press Yahoo Sports 22s

NEW YORK (AP) — Trea Turner set off a lively dugout celebration after scoring a run that ended Washington's 32-inning scoreless drought and then the Nationals really went wild at the plate, hammering the New York Mets 15-0 Sunday.

Tweets