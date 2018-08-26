New York Mets

Nats end 32-inning scoring drought, then romp past Mets 15-0

Trea Turner set off a lively dugout celebration after scoring a run that ended Washington's 32-inning scoreless drought and then the Nationals went wild, hammering the New York Mets 15-0

