Nats Score 14 Runs Over Final 2 Innings In Destruction Of Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN

Trea Turner set off a lively dugout celebration after scoring a run that ended Washington's 32-inning scoreless drought and then the Nationals really went wild at the plate, hammering the New York Mets 15-0 Sunday.

